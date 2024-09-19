Two shooters of Hashim Baba gang injured in encounter with police in UP's Khatauli

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shooters of the Hashim Baba gang, Anas and Asad

Khatauli Encounter: Two shooters from the Hashim Baba gang were injured during an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell and UP STF in Khatauli city in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The joint operation was part of the investigation into the Nadir Shah murder case in the Greater Kailash area of the national capital, according to the Delhi Police.

After a shootout, two key henchmen of the Hashim Baba gang, Anas and Asad, were arrested. Accused Anas was wanted in four criminal cases in Delhi, including two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder.

What did police say?

The police said that they had received the information that Anas, a wanted sharpshooter from the Hashim Baba gang, was roaming in Ghaziabad and Delhi with his partner Asad. In response, a team from the Special Cell and STF/Meerut, UP was formed to locate them. The team chased the suspects on the Delhi-Haridwar highway. When the car occupants fired at the police to evade capture in Khatauli, the police retaliated, resulting in both suspects being shot in the leg.

The team also recovered three pistols and nine live cartridges from their possession.

Who is Hashim Baba?

It is reported that one of the miscreants was wanted in a murder case at GTB Hospital. Recently, they had gone to the hospital with the intention of killing a young man but ended up killing another patient instead. The second miscreant is also accused in a murder case related to a gang war. During the encounter, shooters Anas and Asad were shot in the leg. The police are now investigating the involvement of both shooters in the Nadir Shah murder case.

According to the information, the two arrested criminals are shooters for the Hashim Baba gang and are reported to be close associates of Hashim Baba. Hashim Baba is a gangster based in North East Delhi and operates under Lawrence Bishnoi.

