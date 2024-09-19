Palestinian flag waved during Eid procession in Thane after Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A Palestinian flag was waved in Thane

Thane: A Palestinian flag was waved during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Maharashtra's Thane district. A video of the incident has also surfaced in which a man is seen waving a large Palestinian flag. Similar instances of Palestinian flags being shown during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions have been reported from different parts of the country. In many cases, the police have taken action against people waving Palestinian flags during these processions.

'Palestine' flag waved in MP

Three men were arrested and a minor was detained in Balaghat city, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly waving the Palestinian flag during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession. On Tuesday, the police said that their preliminary investigation revealed that these individuals were influenced by social media reels and Instagram videos that allegedly glorified the Palestinian flag. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shakib Khan (25), Tauhib Beg (20), and Sohail (18), all residents of the Raja Nagar area.

5 arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Earlier on Monday, police in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh arrested five for allegedly hoisting the Palestinian flag during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration. Police officials on Tuesday said that Sheikh Sameer (20), Fidel Khan (24), Mohammad Shoaib (23), Sheikh Azim (19), and Sheikh Sameer (22) were arrested in the Tarbahar area of the city for their involvement in this incident.

Additionally, similar incidents involving the hoisting of Palestinian flags have been reported from Cuttack and other cities in Odisha.

(With PTI inputs)

