No water supply in THESE parts of Mumbai from today | Check list of affected areas

Mumbai water cut: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a temporary water supply disruption in parts of Andheri, Mumbai. The areas affected fall under the K East and K West divisions, where the water supply will be interrupted from 8 pm on Thursday (September 19) until 2 pm on Friday (September 20.)

Why water cut in parts of Mumbai?

According to BMC, the water supply disruption in parts of Andheri, Mumbai, is due to the BMC replacing four 750 mm valves on the Parle and Versova outlets at the Veravali reservoir II valve gallery. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly during the maintenance period. "Due to the replacement of valves on the Nigam Channel, the water supply in the K East and K West wards will be closed from Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 8:00 PM to Friday, September 20, 2024, at 2:00 PM," the BMC said in their statement.

Residents in the affected areas of Andheri are being urged to store sufficient water and use it judiciously during the 18-hour water cut. After the maintenance is completed, the BMC advises filtering and boiling water for drinking and cooking purposes for the next 4 to 5 days to ensure safety, as water quality might be temporarily affected. The water supply is expected to return to its normal schedule once the work is finished.

Check list of affected areas

The BMC has issued a detailed list of areas within the K East and K West divisions where water supply will be suspended.

K East Ward Areas:

Mahakali Marg, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Taxila Marg, MMRDA Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongri No. 3, Sher A Punjab, Bindra Sankul, Hanjar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Shobhana Area (water cut-off from 4:30 am to 7:50 am).

Sundar Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Modern Bakery, Prajapurpada (water supply suspended from 5 am to 8 am)

Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Sudden Colony, Collector Compound, Sariput Nagar (water disruption from 8 am to 10 am).

Durganagar, Matoshree Club (no water supply from 10 am to 12 pm).

K West Ward Areas:

C.D. Barfiwala Marg, Upashray Galli, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Dawood Bagh, Kevani Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malkam Bagh, Andheri Market, Bhardawadi, Behind Navrang Cinema, Andheri Gavthan, Ambre Garden Pump and Gazdar Pump, Part of Gilbert Hill, Three Taps, Gawdevi Dongri Marg, Part of Osmania Dairy (water cut-off from 7:30 am to 12 pm).

