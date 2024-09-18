'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed': BJP MP over Congress leader's reservation remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi reservation remark row: Days after Shiv Sena MLA offered a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh for "chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue" over his remarks on the reservation, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde said that the latter's tongue should be singed as what he said about reservation was "dangerous".

It is pertinent to mention that during his recent tour to the USA, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha told students at Georgetown University that the Congress would consider scrapping reservations only when "India is a fair place," which he asserted is not the case at present.

'Rather than chopping off his tongue, it...'

Reacting to Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's statement of chopping off Gandhi's tongue, BJP leader Bonde said at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday, "The language of chopping off the tongue is not proper, but what Rahul ji said against reservation is dangerous."

"Hence, if anyone speaks anything absurd in a foreign country, then rather than chopping off his tongue, it should be singed. It is necessary to certainly singe the tongues of such people - be it Rahul Gandhi, Dnyanesh Maharao or Shyam Manav and people who hurt the feelings of the 'bahujan' and majority," he said. (Maharao, an author, is accused of making derogatory comments on Hindu deities recently, while Manav is an anti-superstition crusader.)

A video of Bonde's remarks about Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media, attracting significant criticism from opposition parties. The MP's comments also did not receive support from his own party, the BJP.

BJP on Anil Bonde's statement

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that he does not endorse the remarks made by Anil Bonde and Sanjay Gaikwad against Rahul Gandhi. However, he also advised Gandhi to avoid making "anti-India statements" and urged him to clarify his position on the issue of reservation.

Speaking about these remarks, he said, "I do not support the statements made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde. They should refrain from making such statements again."

Shiv Sena (UBT) on remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut condemned the remarks made by BJP-Shiv Sena lawmakers against Gandhi. He alleged that there was a conspiracy against Gandhi and threat to his life. He also questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the comments made by Bonde and Gaikwad. He also alleged conspiracy against Gandhi and threat to his life.

