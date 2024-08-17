Sabarmati Express derailment near Kanpur: Train hit object placed on track, investigation underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Several coaches of Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur

Hours after 20 coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur in the early hours of Saturday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the accident occurred because the train's engine hit an object placed on the track.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Union Railway Minister stated that sharp hit marks were observed, and that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Uttar Pradesh Police are currently investigating the case.

He said, "The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Ahmedabad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 AM today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is being preserved. IB and UP Police are also working on it."

"No injuries to passengers or staff were reported. A replacement train has been arranged for passengers to continue their journey to Ahmedabad," he added.

Additionally, the Railway Board officials have also speculated that miscreants or anti-social elements might be behind the incident. They noted that the involvement of such elements is being investigated, as preliminary findings suggest the engine hit an object placed on the track.

"We found a foreign material near the 16th coach of the train. Considering the size of the damaged portion of the engine's cattle guard, it seems the engine hit this foreign object and derailed," an official said.

It is important to note that the train's loco pilot too had earlier reported that a boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine, which became badly damaged and bent, leading to the incident. Meanwhile, the forensic team has reached the spot of the accident, to investigate further details.

All you need to know about the accident

The authorities on Saturday informed that the train, travelling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed on the holding line ahead of Govind Puri near Kanpur, but no serious injuries were reported at the scene. The train driver, however, suggested that the derailment could have occurred after a boulder struck the engine, causing significant damage to the engine's cattle guard. Moreover, further details are awaited concerning the incident.



