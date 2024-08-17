Several coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no serious injuries reported | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Several coaches of Sabarmati Express derailed

At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express (Train number 19168), en route to Ahmedabad, derailed near Kanpur in the early hours of Saturday. In a statement issued immediately after the incident, the Indian Railways reported that the accident occurred around 2:30 AM when the coaches derailed in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station.

All you need to know about the accident

The authorities on Saturday informed that the train, travelling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed on the holding line ahead of Govind Puri near Kanpur, but no serious injuries were reported at the scene. The train driver, however, suggested that the derailment could have occurred after a boulder struck the engine, causing significant damage to the engine's cattle guard. Moreover, further details are awaited concerning the incident.





Passengers taken to Kanpur by bus

Further, it is pertinent to note that the railway officials arrived at the scene late at night only, and all passengers of the Sabarmati Express were safely transported to Kanpur by bus from the accident site. Further, an eight coaches MEMU train also departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations.





Sharp hit marks are observed

Meanwhile, the Union Railway Minister taking to X (formerly Twitter), also elaborated on the details of the accident. He said, "The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Amdavad."





Helpline number issued

In the aftermath of the accident, the Indian Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

