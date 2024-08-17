Sabarmati Express derails in Kanpur: Multiple trains cancelled, routes diverted | Check full list

A train accident occurred in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, involving the Sabarmati Express (Train No. 19168) travelling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad. Twenty train coaches derailed, but fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. In the aftermath of the accident, several trains have been cancelled, and some have had their routes diverted.
List of canceled trains
The railways have canceled six trains for the day:
- 01823/01824 Jhansi-Lucknow
- 11109 V Jhansi-Lucknow Junction
- 01802/01801 Kanpur-Manikpur
- 01814/01813 Kanpur-V Jhansi
- 01887/01888 Gwalior-Etawah
- 01889/01890 Gwalior-Bhind
These cancellations apply only for Saturday, August 17, 2024.
Trains with diverted routes
Due to the accident, three trains have had their routes diverted:
- 11110 Lucknow Junction-V Jhansi (via Govindpuri-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi)
- 22537 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (via Govindpuri-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi)
- 20104 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (via Kanpur-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi)
