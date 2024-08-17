Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
Sabarmati Express derails in Kanpur: Multiple trains cancelled, routes diverted | Check full list

Following a train derailment in Kanpur, several trains have been cancelled, and some routes have been diverted. The Sabarmati Express derailed with 20 coaches off the track, but no serious injuries were reported.

Updated on: August 17, 2024 9:16 IST
Sabarmati Express
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Sabarmati Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

A train accident occurred in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, involving the Sabarmati Express (Train No. 19168) travelling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad. Twenty train coaches derailed, but fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. In the aftermath of the accident, several trains have been cancelled, and some have had their routes diverted.

List of canceled trains

The railways have canceled six trains for the day:

  1. 01823/01824 Jhansi-Lucknow
  2. 11109 V Jhansi-Lucknow Junction
  3. 01802/01801 Kanpur-Manikpur
  4. 01814/01813 Kanpur-V Jhansi
  5. 01887/01888 Gwalior-Etawah
  6. 01889/01890 Gwalior-Bhind

These cancellations apply only for Saturday, August 17, 2024.

Trains with diverted routes

Due to the accident, three trains have had their routes diverted:

  1. 11110 Lucknow Junction-V Jhansi (via Govindpuri-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi)
  2. 22537 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (via Govindpuri-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi)
  3. 20104 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (via Kanpur-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi)

