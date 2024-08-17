Sabarmati Express derails in Kanpur: Multiple trains cancelled, routes diverted | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Sabarmati Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

A train accident occurred in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, involving the Sabarmati Express (Train No. 19168) travelling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad. Twenty train coaches derailed, but fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. In the aftermath of the accident, several trains have been cancelled, and some have had their routes diverted.

List of canceled trains

The railways have canceled six trains for the day:

01823/01824 Jhansi-Lucknow 11109 V Jhansi-Lucknow Junction 01802/01801 Kanpur-Manikpur 01814/01813 Kanpur-V Jhansi 01887/01888 Gwalior-Etawah 01889/01890 Gwalior-Bhind

These cancellations apply only for Saturday, August 17, 2024.

Trains with diverted routes

Due to the accident, three trains have had their routes diverted:

11110 Lucknow Junction-V Jhansi (via Govindpuri-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi) 22537 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (via Govindpuri-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi) 20104 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (via Kanpur-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-V Jhansi)

