Ram Mandir: Yogi Adityanath inspects final preparations for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya | WATCH

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected the final preparations for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled to be held on January 22.

The Chief Minister arrived in the morning today in the holy city of Ayodhya, where he was welcomed by the local public representatives and administrative officials.

He first visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of Uttar Pradesh. Following this, the Chief Minister visited Ram Lalla's temple, participated in the aarti, and took a circumambulation (parikrama).

He also inquired about the well-being of the saints and mahants present there. People associated with the trust provided the Chief Minister with information related to the consecration ceremony. During the darshan and puja, Cabinet Minister and in-charge minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Culture Minister Jayveer Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MP Lallu Singh, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Dr Amit Singh Chauhan, Ramchandra Yadav, and others were also present.

Within 11 days (on January 9, 14, and 19), this is the third visit of the Chief Minister to Ramnagari. The Chief Minister also gathered information about the preparations related to the consecration ceremony from the officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

CM Yogi met Jagadguru

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi also met Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya today.

First glimpse of Ram Lalla

Earlier in the day, the first visuals of the idol of Ram Lalla installed inside the 'Grabh Grah' or sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have surfaced. The new image of 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was revealed on Friday.

The idol - made of black stone- depicts a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. It weighs between 150 kg to 200 kg. The current idol of Ram Lalla, which is being worshipped for the last 70 years, will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

The idol of Lord Ram Lalla was placed inside 'Grabh Grah' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday afternoon, days ahead of the grand consecration ceremony on January 22. Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told news agency PTI that the Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon. This was done amid the chanting of prayers, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The auspicious Praan-Pratistha of the Ram Lalla will be held on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurmadwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar. Following all the Shaastriya (scriptural) protocols, the programme of Praan-Pratistha will be held in the 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon.

On January 22, over 400 saints are expected to gather for the consecration of Lord Ram. Additionally, numerous renowned personalities from across the country will be in attendance. The anticipation is building for the divine moment on January 22nd when everyone will have the opportunity to witness the divine presence of Lord Ram Lala.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

