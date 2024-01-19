Ayodhya: Fourth day of 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals begin; temple doors to be closed to public till January 23

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Construction work underway at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple ahead of the consecration ceremony

Ram Temple consecration ceremony: The fourth-day rituals of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple began on Friday in Ayodhya after the holy fire was lit, which will be followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'. The fourth-day rituals began at the temple today at 9 a.m. with the lighting of holy fire. The idol of Shri Ram Lalla, which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, will be given 'Aushdhadhiwas' (medicinal abode), 'Kesaradhiwas' (saffron abode), 'Dhritashiwas' (Dhrita abode), and 'Pushpadhiwas' (flower abode). Following this, the idol will be kept in saffron and later in grains.

The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple the previous night. On Thursday afternoon, it was placed in the sanctum sanctorum, Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony.

Temple closed till January 22