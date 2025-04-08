Premanand Maharaj becomes victim of deepfake videos, ashram asks people not to share them Renowned spiritual guru Swami Premanand Maharaj has fallen prey to deepfake technology, with multiple doctored videos mimicking his voice and sermons have gone viral on social media. Following this, Premanand Maharaj's ashram has issued a public notice.

In a disturbing misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI), revered spiritual guru Swami Premanand Maharaj has become the latest victim of deepfake technology. Several videos featuring manipulated versions of his voice and sermons have recently gone viral on social media, portraying the saint in promotional content for business activities and devotional product sales.

These doctored videos showcase Premanand Maharaj Ji's voice endorsing items related to religious rituals or promoting profit-driven ventures, misleading countless of his followers. Meanwhile, the widespread circulation of such altered content has drawn strong objections from the spiritual community.

Ashram issues firm warning

Taking note of it, the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Parikar -- the official body of Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram -- has issued a public notice, condemning the creation and dissemination of these AI-manipulated videos. The notice urged people to refrain from producing, supporting, or sharing any such fabricated content and emphasised the importance of preserving the dignity of Maharaj Ji's original voice and message.

"We wish to alert and caution everyone that currently, many people are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manipulate and translate the revered sermons of Pujya Gurudev Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj into other languages or altering them irresponsibly. This act is a direct violation of ethical and legal boundaries. Please ensure the sanctity of Maharaj Ji's voice is preserved in its original form. Do not use AI to create such videos, support them, or circulate them in any way," the notice read.

Who is Swami Premanand Maharaj?

It is to be noted here that Swami Premanand Maharaj is known for his devotion towards Lord Krishna. He is one of the top saints of the Hindu religion in India. He is famous for holding religious events dedicated to Lord Krishna. He is an ardent devotee of Shri Krishna and always emphasises the importance of love and devotion towards Lord Krishna.

Swami Premanand Maharaj also commands immense respect across society. His spiritual discourses have inspired millions, and his voice has become a guiding light for countless people seeking peace, purpose, and spiritual upliftment.

What is deepfake technology?

Deepfake technology enables the creation of hyper-realistic videos, audio clips, and images, which can manipulate public perception by altering people's words and actions. This poses a major risk to information integrity, as it can be used for political propaganda, financial fraud, and personal defamation.