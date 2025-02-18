Premanand Maharaj resumes 'padayatra' in Mathura, Brijwasis celebrate with flowers and diyas | VIDEO Premanand Maharaj's padayatra was earlier suspended due to his health complications. Additionally, some residents near the starting point of the yatra had lodged complaints, citing disturbances caused by the loud sounds of drums and other musical instruments.

Premanand Maharaj once again resumed his 'padayatra' (spiritual walk) through the same route in Mathura where he previously faced opposition by some local residents. Accepting the heartfelt requests of the Brijwasis (local residents of Braj), Maharaj chose to walk the same path where resistance had earlier surfaced. After the past controversy, residents living along the route gathered in large numbers and met with Premanand Maharaj, urging him to pass through their area once again. In response to their deep devotion, Maharaj honoured their request and proceeded on his padayatra.

Grand welcome with flowers, rangoli & deepdan

As Maharaj stepped out of his residence and walked towards his ashram, enthusiastic devotees lined the streets to welcome him. The area near Shri Radha NRI Green witnessed a massive gathering, with elaborate rangoli designs made from flowers and diyas (lamps) illuminating the route. Devotees expressed immense joy as they greeted Maharaj Ji. Some performed aarti (ritual offering of light), while others were seen overwhelmed with emotions and shedding tears of devotion. Many insisted on having his 'darshan' (divine glimpse) precisely at the spot where the previous protests had taken place.

Brijwasis celebrate special Diwali for Maharaj Ji

For the people of Braj, Premanand Ji Maharaj's presence holds immense spiritual significance. They have always wished for him to continue using this route so they can seek his blessings daily. To mark this special occasion, they also organised a Deepotsav (Festival of Lights) in his honour.

Residents emphasised that only a handful of individuals were responsible for the earlier opposition and that the entire Braj region should not be misrepresented because of their actions.

ALSO READ: Premanand Maharaj's office says he is absolutely fine, refutes all reports raising concerns about his health