Premanand Maharaj's health deteriorates during parikrama in Mathura | VIDEO

Image Source : X Premanand Maharaj

Mathura's popular saint Premanand Maharaj's health deteriorated on Saturday. As he fell ill, the spiritual leader returned to his ashram from Govardhan Parikrama. On Saturday, Maharaj went with his devotees to do a Govardhan Parikrama from Kelly Kunj of Vrindavan. During the parikrama, his health suddenly deteriorated, due to which he left the parikrama in the middle and returned to the ashram.

Premanand Maharaj's health caused disappointment among his devotees in a large number as they reached Vrindavan to get his blessings.

Now, his followers have started praying to Radharani for Premanand Maharaj's speedy recovery.

Premanand Maharaj's devotees reach the ashram in large numbers to have his darshan every day. Every morning during the parikrama, the spiritual leader meets his devotees. Since Premanand Maharaj's health has deteriorated, devotees will not be able to have his darshan for a few days. However, there was no any official statement about his health conditions.

Premanand Maharaj is known for his devotion towards Lord Krishna. He is one of the top saints of Hindu religion in India. Premanand Maharaj is famous for holding religious events dedicated to Lord Krishna. He is an ardent devotee of Shri Krishna and always emphasises the importance of love and devotion towards Lord Krishna. He keeps highlighting prominent teachings of Lord Krishna.

The satsangs of Premanand Maharaj are extremely inspiring. His followers from across the country reach Mathura to attend the satsang. Premanand Maharaj's teachings can be watched on social media as his reels often go viral on several platforms.

(Report by Mohan Shyam Sharma)