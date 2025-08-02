PM Modi dedicates success of Operation Sindoor to feet of 'Mahadev' in Varanasi | Video Among the key projects the prime minister is scheduled to announce are a four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road, the construction of a railway overbridge, and the installation of advanced medical equipment, like robotic surgery units, at cancer hospitals.

Varanasi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects valued at around Rs 2,200 crore. The event, held in Banauli (Kalikadham), Sevapuri, also saw the Prime Minister releasing the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. As part of this release, Rs 20,000 crore were directly transferred to the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

During the public event, PM Modi also distributed over 7,400 assistive devices to elderly and differently-abled (‘divyangjan’) beneficiaries as part of ongoing welfare efforts aimed at fostering social inclusion. The development package covers a wide range of sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, and urban development in Varanasi and nearby regions.

While addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi began his speech in Bhojpuri, connecting with the local audience. Reflecting emotionally on recent national security developments, he said, “This is the first time I have come to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. Twenty-six innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. My heart was full of sorrow.”

He further added, “I had pledged to avenge the sindoor of our daughters, and with the blessings of Mahadev, I fulfilled that pledge. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to Mahadev.” His remarks referenced a recent counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir that reportedly neutralized those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

The Prime Minister also expressed his emotional connection with the city’s spiritual heritage during the holy month of Sawan, saying, “I dearly wished to be able to offer prayers to Baba Vishwanath in the holy month of Sawan. But if I go there, other devotees will face inconvenience and will not be able to offer prayers, so I bow down before Bholenath and Maa Ganga from here and I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to the feet of Mahadev."