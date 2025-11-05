Six women killed after being hit by Kalka-Howrah Express train while crossing railway track in UP's Mirzapur According to railway officials, the passengers did not get off the platform side of the train but on the opposite side, where they were hit by another train coming from the other direction.

At least six women lost their lives while crossing the railway track at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. The passengers were getting off the Chopan Express at platform four and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express.

The deceased were identified as Savita, 28, Sadhna, 16, Shiv Kumari, 12, Anju Devi, 20, Sushila Devi, 60, and Kalawati, 50.

How did the accident happen?

The devotees were crossing the railway tracks at the time of the incident. The passengers were hit by the Netaji Express, also known as the Kalka-Howrah Express train (12311) at 9:30 am.

Railway officials said that the passengers got off on the opposite side of the train instead of the platform side, where they were hit by another train coming from the opposite direction.

Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, said that the incident took place at about 9:30 am when the passengers got off the Chopan Express on the track and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express train from Howrah to Kalkaji. The deceased had come here for Kartik Purnima Snan.

The Chopan Express had halted at platform four of the station, and the passengers chose to get down on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the railways said. "These passengers had come to Mirzapur for Kartik Purnima Snan (bath). Despite the availability of a footover bridge, they were crossing the platform from the tracks due to which the incident happened," Railways said in a statement.

CM Yogi takes cognizance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the tragic incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to immediately reach the site and carry out relief operations swiftly.

The Chief Minister also instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to expedite rescue efforts and ensure proper treatment for the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

CM Yogi also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Union Minister and local MP Anupriya Patel expressed her grief in a message on X. "Deeply pained by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred today at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency. District officials have been directed to immediately reach the spot, expedite relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured," she said.

"In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls," the lawmaker added.

11 killed in two-train collision in Bilaspur

Earlier on Tuesday, 11 people were killed after the collision of a passenger train with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district).

The impact of the collision was so severe that a coach of the passenger train ended up on top of a wagon of the cargo train, the railway officials said.



The railway administration immediately launched relief and rescue operations. The injured persons were being provided with proper medical treatment at nearby hospitals, it added.

The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur.

