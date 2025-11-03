UP wedding brawl over chicken fry turns ugly in Bijnor, 15 injured before police-supervised nikah | VIDEO A nikah ceremony in Bijnor descended into chaos over the quantity of chicken fry served at dinner. There were three rounds of fistfights and 15 people were injured. Police finally ensured calm and the nikah was completed under their supervision.

Bijnor:

In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district a nikah ceremony has become the talk of the town after guests clashed repeatedly over chicken fry being served at dinner. What began as an argument over food portions snowballed into three rounds of fistfights in the baraat in which at least 15 people sustained injuries. Following this, police reached the marriage hall and conducted the nikah rituals under their watch. The injured persons were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

As per details, the incident took place at Falak Marriage Hall in the Mazheda Tibridi area of Nagina and the baraat had arrived from Kotra village. When dinner was being served a few baraatis complained that they were being served less chicken fry. Members from the bride's side reportedly reacted by filling plates to the brim with chicken fry. The baraatis claimed that this was insulting and asked the servers to maintain mannered service. This led to a verbal argument which quickly turned into pushing and punching.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Scuffle broke thrice

Even after the scuffle was broken up and food service resumed matters did not settle. Guests returned to the food counters and the chicken fry was exhausted fast. When some baraatis demanded more chicken fry another heated clash began. Witnesses said this cycle repeated three times before police were called.

Groom's side accuses bride's side

The groom's side accused the bride's side of hoarding the chicken themselves and not serving properly. The bride's side alleged that the baraatis misbehaved and created trouble without reason. After senior members of both families, local religious leaders and police intervened to bring the situation under control. The nikah rituals were completed only after police presence was ensured and the bride was sent off. Nagina SHO Avneet Maan told reporters that a probe is underway to ascertain the trigger that caused the unrest at the wedding.

(Inputs from Rohit Tripathi)

