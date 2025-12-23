Virat Kohli needs just one run to join Sachin Tendulkar in major record on Vijay Hazare Trophy return Virat Kohli has a historic record in his sights as the modern-day master is set to join Sachin Tendulkar in a historic record list. Kohli returns to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since 2010.

New Delhi:

India veteran Virat Kohli will make a return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he is set to feature in the first two matches of the tournament for Delhi.

Kohli will be making his return to the domestic premier 50-over tournament for the first time after 2010. He played in the 2009/10 season, when he led Delhi.

The modern maestro plays in just one format: the ODI one. He is now eyeing a major record in the 50-over format. Kohli needs just one run to complete 16000 runs in List A cricket, which will make him just the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to get to the mark.

Most runs for India in List A cricket:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 21999 runs in 538 innings

2 - Virat Kohli: 15999 runs in 329 innings

3 - Sourav Ganguly: 15622 runs in 421 innings

4 - Rahul Dravid: 15721 runs in 416 innings

5 - Rohit Sharma: 13758 runs in 338 innings

Tendulkar had scored 21999 runs in 538 innings in List A cricket from 1989 to 2012. However, while Tendulkar is the highest scorer in ODI cricket, he is not the top run-getter in List A cricket.

England legend Graham Gooch has the most runs in List A cricket: 2211, while another England icon, Graeme Hick had made 22059 runs.

Vijay Hazare Trophy start and end dates and format

The tournament will start on December 24 with all 32 teams in action. Each team will play seven matches in the league stage, with the top two from each group proceeding into the quarterfinals, following which the semifinals and the final will take place.

The league stage will end on January 8, with the knockouts then starting from January 12 onwards. The final will be played on January 18.

Key first-round fixtures in tournament

There are several matches to keep an eye on in the first round. Virat Kohli-starrer Delhi will be up against Andhra in their opening round, while Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will face Sikkim in their first match.

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill's Punjab will be facing Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra that also features Prithvi Shaw.