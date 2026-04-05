Over 6,000 Uttar Pradesh workers in Israel amid war: Yogi govt monitoring situation closely

Lucknow:

Amid the ongoing tensions in Israel, more than 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh are reported to be safe, officials said. Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is closely monitoring the situation of these workers on a regular basis.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment) Dr Shanmuga Sundaram is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel and keeping track of the wellbeing of Indian nationals, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh. "The Yogi government is continuously monitoring workers from Uttar Pradesh through embassy officials. There is no specific pressure or demand from any worker to return to India," the CMO said.

Yogi govt in constant contact with Indian Embassy

Dr Sundaram is receiving regular updates about workers from Uttar Pradesh through India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh. He said he has been in constant telephonic contact with the ambassador. In communications dated March 11, 17, and 28, Singh assured that all Indian workers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, are safe. While acknowledging that the situation has created some anxiety, he clarified that there has been no specific demand or pressure from any worker to return to India.

The embassy, he added, remains in continuous touch with the workers and is ensuring that all their needs are being properly addressed.

The Ambassador also informed that some workers from UP recently hosted journalists visiting from India; this serves as an indication that the situation is under control and the workers are leading normal lives.

Dr Garika Tejeswar, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy, ​​also confirmed during her conversation with the Principal Secretary that all workers from UP are safe and that no untoward incidents have been reported thus far.

He said that some Indian citizens, primarily traders and students, have voluntarily returned, with the Embassy facilitating their transit via Jordan. "Should any worker wish to return, similar arrangements can be made available for them as well," he said.

He further noted that the Embassy's control room has not received any distress calls or emergency alerts thus far, and all workers are adhering to local safety guidelines.

Helpline for assistance

The government's priority is to ensure the safety of all workers from the state currently employed abroad and to provide them with every possible assistance whenever required. This message from the government has also clearly reached the workers from Uttar Pradesh: that the government stands firmly with them under any circumstances, and should they wish to return home, they will be extended every possible assistance.

Dr Sundaram informed that a call center operated by Israel's Population and Immigration Authority is also active to assist Indian workers, offering support in various languages. He noted that while incidents of missile attacks are being reported periodically in Israel, the situation remains normal for the Indians residing there, particularly the workers from Uttar Pradesh. Both the government and the Embassy are working in tandem to monitor every development, ensuring that immediate action can be taken in the event of any emergency.

Also Read: Bihar cleric arrested by UP STF over objectionable remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath's mother

Also Read: UP CM Yogi distributes over 69,000 Smartphones to Anganwadi workers to boost real-time monitoring