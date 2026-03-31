Bihar cleric arrested by UP STF over objectionable remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath's mother

Purnia:

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a ceric from Bihar in connection with alleged objectionable remarks made against the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused, identified as Maulana Abdullah Salim from Jokihat in Araria district, was apprehended from Purnea late Monday night and brought to Uttar Pradesh for further legal proceedings.

He has been brought to Gorakhpur, though it remains unclear whether he will be interrogated there or shifted to Lucknow. The police are also searching for possible accomplices in the case.

Multiple complaints were lodged against the cleric across several parts of the country regarding the alleged offensive comments made about the Chief Minister's mother.

Cleric linked to AIMIM

According to reports, the cleric, who is said to have links with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had made the remarks during the month of Ramadan, following which a video of the incident went viral.

Akhtarul Iman, an MLA from the Amaur constituency in Bihar, confirmed the arrest of Maulana Salim on Monday, saying the cleric was taken away from within his assembly constituency. He added that while they were informed about the incident, it was initially unclear whether Salim had been arrested or abducted, and the matter had been brought to the notice of the district Superintendent of Police.

"We received information that some individuals took the Maulana away; however, it remains unclear whether he has been kidnapped or arrested," he said.

What's the controversy?

The controversy stems from remarks allegedly made by Salim in early March, during a religious gathering, targeting the mother of Yogi Adityanath. He also reportedly made inflammatory comments related to 'Gau Mata' (cow) and cow slaughter laws in Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the remarks went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage across the state. Police registered FIRs at more than 80 police stations, while protests erupted in several places, with demonstrators demanding strict action against the cleric. Authorities have since termed the matter highly sensitive and are continuing their investigation.

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