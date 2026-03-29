CM Yogi Adityanath highlights law and order improvements in UP, tears into Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, questioning the law and order situation in the state before 2017 and contrasting it with the present scenario under his government.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister asked the audience to recall conditions prior to 2017, particularly concerning women’s safety. He said that earlier, families were hesitant to allow daughters to step out after evening hours without male accompaniment. “There was fear and insecurity. Parents would not send their daughters alone—even for essential work,” he remarked, inviting the crowd to respond.

CM Yogi also alleged widespread corruption in recruitment processes under previous governments. He claimed that jobs were often secured through recommendations, bribery or political connections rather than merit.

“People had to sell land, jewellery, and assets to arrange money for jobs that were never guaranteed,” he said, emphasising the hardships faced by youth despite completing their education.

Highlighting his administration’s stance, he asserted that such practices have now been eliminated. “No one dares to ask for bribes today. Recruitment is transparent, and merit is the only criterion,” he stated.

CM Yogi attacks Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a direct swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi said opposition leaders are uncomfortable with Uttar Pradesh’s progress. He urged citizens to actively promote what he described as a “positive narrative” about development and governance in the state.

“You are all brand ambassadors of this change. It is your responsibility to tell people that Uttar Pradesh is progressing, that law and order has improved, and that women feel safer today,” ” he told the audience.

The Chief Minister concluded by asserting that continued development in the state depends on sustained support for his government and its policies.