Situation normal in Noida after workers' protest, 7 arrested; Commissioner Laxmi Singh appeals for peace

Noida:

The situation in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar has returned to normal following violent protests by factory workers over the past few days. Speaking to India TV, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that timely intervention by the administration and the government led to the acceptance of key demands raised by labourers, after which most workers have resumed duties.

According to the commissioner, companies have agreed to several demands, including an increase in salaries, ensuring payment for overtime, and the formation of committees to address issues related to sexual harassment. Notices reflecting revised wages have also been displayed outside factories and company premises, which helped restore confidence among workers and facilitated their return to work.

Seven FIRs lodged, accused nabbed

Police said that strict vigil is being maintained across the region, with continuous patrolling in sensitive areas. So far, a total of 7 FIRs have been registered in connection with the unrest, and several individuals have been arrested. Authorities have also identified certain social media accounts that were allegedly created recently to incite workers and escalate tensions.

Laxmi Singh further noted that some of those detained were not regular employees of the concerned factory units, while others had only recently joined and are suspected of playing a role in instigating the protests.

Outsiders' role

Officials also indicated that a few of the individuals involved may have come from other states.

On being asked about possible links to external elements, including any connection to Pakistan or Bangladesh, the commissioner said no definitive conclusions have been reached so far. She added that investigations are ongoing and clarity will emerge after detailed questioning.

Appealing for calm, the police commissioner urged people not to pay attention to rumours and to maintain peace. Senior police officials, including the commissioner herself, continue to patrol the Noida Phase 2 area to ensure that the situation remains under control and that normalcy is fully restored.

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