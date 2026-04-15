Noida workers' protest: DM Medha Roopam directs payment of revised wages, compliance for outsourcing agencies

Noida:

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam has appealed to workers to maintain peace and normalcy and warned of strict action against those found indulging in violence and creating anarchy in the wake of the recent violent stir by labourers demanding a pay hike.

The DM held a high-level meeting in her office chamber on Tuesday to review compliance with the state government guidelines and maintain industrial peace across the district. The meeting was attended by outsourcing agencies and contractors associated with various industrial units.

During the session, Roopam described outsourcing agencies and contractors as key stakeholders in sustaining industrial operations and generating employment.

'Outsourcing agencies, employees must ensure discipline'

She stressed that maintaining law and order was a shared responsibility, and agencies must ensure discipline among their employees and workers. She also issued a clear warning that any disruptive or unruly behaviour by an agency or its workers would make the agency accountable. Such cases could lead to blacklisting of the agency and cancellation of its licence.

The district magistrate directed all contractors to strictly adhere to government guidelines, particularly in ensuring payment of wages as per prescribed standards.

DM thanks CM Yogi Adityanath for raising wages

The Gautam Buddh Nagar DM outlined the revised minimum monthly wages set by the state government.

"I would like to thank the chief minister for forming a high-powered committee, which met the workers' primary demand for a wage increase... Now, wages have been set between Rs 13,690 and Rs 16,868 for various categories of workers," she said.

"Contractors were instructed to ensure full and timely transfer of wages directly into workers’ bank accounts. Any violation of these rules or exploitation of workers would invite strict action," she added.

(Image Source : AGENCIES)DM Medha Roopam meets industrial stakeholders

On employer-employee cooperation

She also emphasised that industries, workers, and employers are interdependent. Smooth industrial operations help safeguard employment opportunities, while stability among employers ensures job security for workers. Any disruption to industrial activity, she noted, would negatively affect all stakeholders and the state's overall development.

Appealing for cooperation, the DM urged all parties not to pay attention to rumours or misleading information and to work together in maintaining industrial harmony.

She also assured that the state government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of both workers and employers, and that the administration is ready to act promptly in resolving any issues.

The administration reiterated that agencies found responsible for misconduct would face blacklisting and licence cancellation.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue Atul Kumar, DD Factory Brijesh, officials from the concerned departments, and contractors from various industrial units.