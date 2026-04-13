Noida workers' protest: Routes to avoid as stir disrupts traffic in city | Details inside

Noida:

Traffic movement was severely disrupted in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday following massive protests by factory workers who were demanding a hike in wages. The protests turned violent, with the protesters vandalising police vehicles and torching many others. Additionally, incidents of stone-pelting was also reported in many parts of the city.

The protests forced the police to deploy additional personnel, including senior officials, to bring the situation under control. The authorities also urged the public to avoid paying heed to the rumours, while stressing that all efforts are being make to normalise the situation in affected areas.

"The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order," the police said in a statement.

Routes where traffic has been diverted

DND toll flyover

Pari Chowk

Sandeep Paper Mill marg

Sector-62 Gol Chakkar

Rajnigandha Chowk marg

Sector-79 Chowk

Surajpur–Yamaha Tiraha

Film City flyover

Model Town Gol Chakkar

Sector-60 Underpass

Haldwani Tiraha marg

Sector-62 Fortis Hospital Marg

Chhajarsi

What are the key demands of the protesters?

The workers are demanding a hike in their basic salary due to a hike in the cost of living. Apart from this, they have demanded that factories should adhere to legal mandates and provide double pay for overtime hours. They also say that their working hours should be restricted to an eight-hour shift, instead of 10-to-12-hour workdays.

"The government had promised to increase our salary by Rs 20,000. Why isn't the government increasing our? Why are the policemen beating girls with sticks? What is the need for a lathi charge?" a protesting worker told news agency PTI.

Delhi Police on alert

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued an alert following the protests in neighbouring Noida. It said that officials are monitoring the situation and vehicles are being thoroughly to ensure that the situation remains normal in the national capital.

"Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.