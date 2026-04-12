Gautam Budh Nagar: Control room set up for workers, DM Medha Rupam appeals for industrial peace

Noida:

In an effort to maintain industrial peace and ensure smooth functioning of workplaces in the district, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued a clear appeal to all workers and also announced several key welfare measures. A dedicated control room has also been set up to address workers’ complaints and concerns quickly.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Gautam Budh Nagar

District Magistrate appeals for peace and cooperation

District Magistrate Medha Rupam urged all workers to continue their duties peacefully and avoid believing in rumours or misleading information. She said that the administration has recently held several meetings with industrial units and important decisions have been taken to protect workers’ rights and ensure fair practices across all factories.

She requested workers to cooperate with the administration and help maintain harmony in industrial areas.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Gautam Budh Nagar

Key decisions for workers’ welfare announced

The administration has directed all factories to strictly follow labour welfare guidelines, which include:

Overtime payment at double the normal rate, without any deductions Mandatory weekly holiday for all workers If workers are called on Sunday, they will also receive double wages Bonus payment to be credited to bank accounts by November 30 as per rules Formation of Internal Complaints Committees in all workplaces to prevent sexual harassment, headed by women Installation of complaint boxes in every factory Salary payment to be made by the 10th of every month Mandatory issuance of salary slips to all workers The DM said that strict monitoring will ensure compliance of these rules in all industrial units.

Control room established for worker support

To provide immediate assistance to workers, the district administration has set up a 24x7 control room. Workers can register their complaints or seek help on the following numbers:

120-2978231

120-2978232

120-2978862

120-2978702

Officials said the control room will help in quick resolution of issues and improve communication between workers and authorities.

High-level meeting held with industry stakeholders

Earlier, a key meeting was held at the Noida Development Authority office in Sector-06, where senior officials from the district administration, police, and industrial bodies participated. The meeting was aimed at strengthening industrial peace and coordination between workers and employers.

Top officials including CEO of Noida Authority, Police Commissioner, and District Magistrate attended the meeting, while senior state officials joined virtually. During the meeting, senior state officials highlighted that the Uttar Pradesh government is fully committed to protecting the interests of both workers and industries.

They said new labour codes are being implemented to ensure fair wages, social security, equal pay, safe working conditions, and timely dispute resolution. Officials also stressed that any form of exploitation will be dealt with strictly under the law.

Moreover, the Police Commissioner assured that strong security arrangements have been put in place in industrial areas to maintain law and order.