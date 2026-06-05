Ajith Kumar back to work with a 'heavy heart' following his mother's passing: 'Life must go on'

New Delhi:

Tamil superstar and racer Ajith Kumar returned to work just days after the passing of his mother, Mohini, who died on May 30 at the age of 89. Despite his personal loss, Ajith resumed his racing commitments with what he described as a "heavy heart."

On Thursday, the official Ajith Kumar Racing social media page shared several photos of the actor preparing for a race. Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support and encouragement as he made his return to the track.

Ajith Kumar returns to work with a 'heavy heart'

For the caption, the wrote, "Back at work with a heavy heart but life must go on!." Social media users flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. Take a look below:

One Instagram user wrote, "She will always be with you." Another commented, "Stay strong, Thala." Others also shared words of encouragement. One fan wrote, "Mom is watching you race, AK. Get it done, @ajithkumarracing." Another user commented, "Amma watching you from up there AK anna... Keep rocking we all with you... alot of love" (sic).

Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini dies at 89

For those who don't know, Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini, passed away on May 30, 2026, at the age of 89 due to age-related health issues. Following Mohini's passing, Ajith Kumar's brother Anil Kumar released a heartfelt statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that read, "In Memoriam: Mohini Mani (1937–2026), Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years."

His father, P Subramaniam, had earlier passed away on March 24, 2023, after battling ill health.

Ajith Kumar's work front

On the film front, the actor was last seen in Good Bad Ugly alongside Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Das in key roles. He will be next seen in Gladiators – In Pursuit of Challenges which focuses on actor Ajith Kumar's professional motorsport journey and racing team.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini, dies at 84; MK Stalin pays tribute | Read post