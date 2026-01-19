Noida software engineer death: Junior engineer sacked, notices issued to traffic work officials The Noida authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, has ordered strict action in the case and directed the immediate termination of the services of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell.

After the death of a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, the Noida Authority has terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area.

The Noida authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, has ordered strict action in the case and directed the immediate termination of the services of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell.

Show-cause notices issued to relevant officers

Additionally, show-cause notices have been issued to other relevant officers and employees responsible for traffic management in and around Sector 150.

The CEO has further sought detailed reports from the concerned departments regarding the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus, and directed a review of safety arrangements at the site, it stated.

Stating that negligence of safety norms at construction sites would not be tolerated, the authority said all departments have been instructed to re-inspect safety measures at ongoing construction projects in their respective areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Action comes after allegations of delay in rescue efforts

The action comes amid allegations of negligence and delay in rescue efforts following the death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society, whose car fell into an over 20-feet-deep, water-filled pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 150 in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said Mehta, who worked with a Gurugram-based company, was returning home from work when the accident occurred amid dense fog. His body was recovered after a search operation involving teams from the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police.

Residents stage protests over techie’s death

An eyewitness, a delivery agent, claimed that rescue efforts were delayed and suggested that Mehta could have survived if action had been taken more promptly. Residents staged protests, alleging inadequate barricading and a lack of reflectors at the accident-prone site.

Police have lodged an FIR against two real estate developers on a complaint by the victim's family, while denying negligence in the rescue operation. Following protests, the Noida Authority has installed barricades at the spot.

