FIR lodged against two builders over Noida techie's death; family alleges negligence

An FIR has been filed against two real estate developers following a tragic incident in Greater Noida, where a 27-year-old software engineer lost his life after his car plunged into a deep water-filled pit in Sector 150. The incident, which occurred early on Saturday morning amid dense fog, has led to public outcry, with local residents accusing the developers of negligence and lack of safety measures at the accident-prone site.

Engineer of Noida Traffic Cell terminated

Moreover, the services of Naveen Kumar, Junior Engineer of the Noida Traffic Cell, have been terminated with immediate effect, and show-cause notices have been issued to the concerned officers and employees responsible for traffic-related

A tragic loss: Yuvraj Mehta's fatal accident

The deceased has been identified as Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society in Sector 150. Mehta, who worked as a software engineer with a renowned company in Gurugram, was returning home after a long day at work when his car went out of control and crashed into a water-filled pit more than 20 feet deep.

Despite efforts by the local fire department to rescue him, the tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Saturday.

Mehta’s family has since filed a complaint, alleging that repeated requests for the installation of barricades and reflective markers at the dangerous location were ignored. They believe that had these measures been in place, the tragedy could have been avoided.

Eyewitness accounts and allegations of delayed rescue

Moninder, a delivery agent who witnessed the accident, claimed that the rescue efforts were delayed. According to him, timely intervention could have saved Mehta's life. He expressed frustration over the apparent lack of urgency in the response, further intensifying the allegations against the developers and local authorities.

Following the family’s complaint, the police lodged an FIR against two real estate developers in connection with the incident. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Upadhyay, the FIR was filed on the basis of the complaint submitted by Mehta’s family.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Rajeev Narayan Mishra, described the incident as “unfortunate” but denied any negligence on the part of the police or fire department. He clarified, “Efforts were made by the police and fire department teams to save the youth. A crane, ladder, makeshift boat, and searchlights were all deployed, but visibility was near zero at the time due to the fog.