WATCH VIDEO: Garment showroom catches fire at Noida's Logix Mall

Noida fire: A massive fire broke out inside a garment showroom at 'Logix Mall- Wave City Centre' in Uttar Pradesh's Noida today (July 5). Several fire tenders are present at the spot. The rescue operation and the evacuation process are over at the Logix Mall in Sector 32 area.

According to reports, a short circuit in a garment showroom led to the fire in the mall. No casualties have been reported so far. The entire area is being evacuated by the mall authorities.

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said, "At around 11:00 am, we got information that a fire broke out at a showroom in Logix Mall. Fire tenders and Police reached the site immediately. Fire has been brought under control. No one has been injured in the incident. Smoke inside the mall is being taken out with the help of machines."

More details are awaited in this regard.

