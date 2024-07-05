Friday, July 05, 2024
     
Noida: Fire breaks out at Logix Mall, no casualties reported

Fire at Noida Logix Mall: The evacuation process is underway and according to the fire department, the smoke will be cleared in 2 hours time with the help of smoke extractor.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Noida Updated on: July 05, 2024 13:46 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Noida: Fire breaks out at Logix Mall

A massive fire broke out on Friday at Logix Mall located in Sector 32 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. 12 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after getting information about the incident and controlled the fire. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey, while giving this information, said that a fire was reported in a showroom in first floor in Logix City Center. He said that firefighters have removed the smoke by breaking the glass installed in the mall at several places. 

Choubey said, "There was a fire in the Adidas store room, we entered inside after cutting the shutters, there was a lot of smoke, the fire has been completely controlled, checked, no one is trapped anywhere."

In the pictures that have emerged from the spot, firefighters are seen trying to extinguish the fire. Smoke is seen spread in a large area inside Logix Mall. Many fire engines are present at the spot and efforts to extinguish the fire are continuing. Amidst the chaos caused by the fire, everyone was evacuated in time. After the fire broke out and smoke spread all around, a large number of people were seen standing outside the mall.

 

