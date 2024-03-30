Mukhtar Ansari’s body brought to his Ghazipur residence, to be buried today amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mukhtar Ansari

​The body of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest on March 28, was brought to his residence in Ghazipur from Banda for funeral on Saturday amid heavy security, the police said. The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles to ensure security along the 400-kilometre-long route via several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A convoy of 26 vehicles carrying the gangster’s body left for Ghazipur at 5.45 pm after postmortem at the Rani Durgavati Medical College, Banda.

As per police officials, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari and Abbas Ansari's wife and their two cousins were present inside the ambulance carrying the body.

Last rites today

The state government had in advance chalked out the route for taking the body following the gangster's death due to cardiac arrest on Thursday.

On the way to Ghazipur, the convoy passed through districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Kaushambi and Varanasi before reaching Ghazipur.

As per the family members of Mukhtar Ansari, the burial will take place in Ghazipur.

A grave has been dug at the family cemetery at Mohammadabad's Kali Bagh in Ghazipur.

Gangster-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama has reached Mohammadabad in Ghazipur district to take part in the burial rituals of Mukhtar Ansari.

Security heightened

Security was heightened outside the residence of Mukhtar Ansari in Gazipur, ahead of his last rites.

Samajwadi Party MLA and nephew of Mukhtar Ansari, Mohammad Suhaib Ansari, urged the people to maintain decorum and said that everyone will get a chance to get his last glimpse.

"Preparations are being done for the last rites. everyone will get the chance to see him. I request all present here to maintain the decorum..." he said.

SP Gazipur said that the rituals will be performed at 10 am and the adequate security arrangements have been made.

"The last rites will be conducted as per rituals at 10am today. The body is kept at his home right now. Adequate police and paramilitary personnel are deployed," he said.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were also tightened in surrounding districts, including Mau.

Family sources said his body will be laid to rest at the Kali Bagh graveyard, located about half-a-kilometre away from the Ansari family's residence. Sources said the graves of Ansari's parents are in the same cemetery.

(With PTI inputs)

