Meerut man stabs pregnant wife to death, sits next to body after calling police The couple got engaged in January this year, but the wife had moved to her sister Pinky's residence in Amhera village following an argument with her husband.

Meerut:

A shocking incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where a man allegedly stabbed his seven-month pregnant wife to death and locked himself inside a room after calling the police. The accused has been identified as Ravi Shankar, who killed his 20-year-old wife Sapna over an argument.

Ravi and Sapna got engaged in January this year, but the latter had moved to her sister Pinky's residence in Amhera village following an argument with her husband.

What had happened?

The Uttar Pradesh Police said that the incident took place on Saturday morning after Ravi arrived at Pinky's residence to meet Sapna. Ravi and Sapna went to the first floor of the house and locked the door, but witnesses said that they started hearing screams moments after the two went to the room.

They said that they could hear Sapna beg for her life, but Ravi didn't stop and continued to stab her. Sapna's family members tried to intervene, but the door was locked from inside. After killing Sapna, Ravi called the police and sat near the body, waiting for the officials to arrive.

After arriving at the spot, the police found that Sapna's throat was slit and she was stabbed multiple times. The officials have now arrested Ravi, and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against him.

Sapna's body has also been sent for post-mortem, the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Similar incident report in Bijnor

A similar incident was reported in the Bijnor district last month, where a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute in Najibabad area. The man was arrested later by the police.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee, the incident took place at about 11 pm in Alipura village on July 28, when Najakat (55) attacked his wife Saiba (35) with a knife during an argument, resulting in her death on the spot.

Saiba was Najakat's second wife and worked as a domestic help. There were frequent quarrels between the two, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, while adding that a detailed probe has been ordered.

Also Read - Bengaluru: Charred body of missing boy recovered; police launch manhunt for kidnappers

Also Read - AIIMS Patna staffer's children burnt alive inside house; probe launched

Also Read - Navi Mumbai teacher arrested for obscene video call with class 10 student