Navi Mumbai teacher arrested for obscene video call with class 10 student

Mumbai:

A 35-year-old woman teacher has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for making an obscene video call with a class 10th student on a social media platform, said the Maharashtra Police, while adding that she even used to send sexually explicit messages to the boy.

In a statement, the Maharashtra Police said that the boy's mother found the video on his mobile phone, who told her everything after she confronted him.

Following this, the parents of the boy lodged a complaint against the teacher at the Koparkhairne Police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"After that, the accused teacher was arrested. The court then remanded her in police custody for one day," an official told news agency PTI, while adding that the Maharashtra Police is trying to find out whether the teacher had indulged in similar acts with any other student.

The teacher's mobile phone, the Maharashtra Police said, has also been seized, and her social media accounts are being scanned.

Accused teacher sent to custody

The accused teacher was produced by the Maharashtra Police before a court, which has sent her to police custody for a day.

Similar incident reported earlier in Mumbai

A similar incident was reported in Mumbai earlier this month, and a 40-year-old female school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student. As per the police, the teacher used to teach English and would take the 16-year-old student to luxury hotels.

The Maharashtra Police said the teacher used to abuse the boy and even gave him some anti-anxiety pill, and would even get him drunk. Later, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act following the complaint by the boy's parents.

The boy has cleared his class 10th exams and has left the school, but has slipped into depression.

