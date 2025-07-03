Woman school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old male student in Mumbai The woman teacher has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Mumbai:

A 40-year-old woman teacher from a prominent school in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male student, said police. The Mumbai Police has arrested the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said that the English language teacher, who is married, proposed to have a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student studying in Class 11th. According to the minor's statement, when the student initially refused to accept the female teacher's proposal, the female teacher convinced the boy through one of her friends. The friend encouraged the boy to accept the illegal relationship, saying that affairs between older women and teenage boys had become quite common nowadays.

Alcohol, luxury hotel, sexual assault...

She developed an attraction during several meetings related to the school's annual function in December 2023. Her first alleged sexual advance occurred in January 2024.

As per the police, the teacher used to make the child drink alcohol and took the minor to luxury hotels in South Mumbai and near the airport, where she allegedly abused him. The student developed acute anxiety, and then she allegedly gave him some anti-anxiety pills, the official said.

After several months, the boy's family noticed a change in his behavior and talked to him about it, after which the boy told his family the entire incident. However, they kept quiet, thinking he would finish school in a few months and the matter would end, the official said.

Teacher contacted boy even after he passed out of school

The boy had passed his Class 10 exams a few months earlier and had left the school, but fell into depression, the official stated. According to the police, the woman teacher was so attracted to the minor that she continued attempting to contact him even after he graduated from the school this year.

According to the official, the family chose to come forward after the accused once again sent a message, this time through their domestic help, asking the boy to meet her.

The family complained about this to the Mumbai Police, after which the police registered a case against the female teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act and arrested her. Her friend, who helped the female teacher in this case, is still absconding.

Also Read: Mumbai teen pushes girl to death from terrace after heated argument, tries to stage it as suicide

Also Read: