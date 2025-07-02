Mumbai teen pushes girl to death from terrace after heated argument, tries to stage it as suicide The 16-year-old accused and the victim were friends. The girl was a student of an international school and resided with her mother in Mulund area.

Mumbai Police have registered a murder case against a minor boy who allegedly pushed a 15-year-old girl to her death from the terrace of a building and tried to pass it off as a suicide, an official said. The 16-year-old accused and the girl were friends.

The girl was a student of an international school and resided with her mother in the Mulund area.

What happened on June 24?

According to a Bhandup police officer, on June 24, the teenager reached a housing society in the Bhandup (West) area to meet the boy and discussed with him about her stress regarding studies. The boy then took the girl to the top of a water tank located on the terrace of the building's D-wing.

While the two were talking, their conversation escalated into a heated argument over dating. In the midst of the confrontation, the boy allegedly pushed the girl, causing her to fall from the building to her death. After the incident, he reportedly threw the girl’s mobile phone from the terrace, which was later found near the E-wing of the building.

A security guard spotted the girl's body in the duct area and alerted the police.

CCTV footage revealed the truth

The official further said that the boy, during the investigation, told the police that the girl had committed suicide by jumping from a window between the 30th and 31st floors due to study-related stress.

However, after examining the building's CCTV footage, the story of suicide failed, and the police detained the bo,y who later confessed to the crime, the official said. A case on charges of murder was registered against the boy on Monday night, and he was sent to a juvenile detention centre in Dongri, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

