Mumbai: Maid, accomplice held for stealing Rs 45 lakh from businessman's home in Borivali

A 36-year-old maid and her aide have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 45 lakh in cash from the residence of a wholesale grocery trader in Mumbai's Borivali area, police said on Tuesday. The arrested duo, identified as Anuradha Randive and Ashfaq Islam Khan (28), was tracked down within hours of a case being registered based on the trader’s complaint. Police have recovered Rs 17 lakh of the stolen amount, officials added.

According to the complainant, Varun Vasani, he had hired Anuradha as a house help through a private agency. However, she left without notice just days into the job and became unreachable, prompting Vasani’s wife to file a missing person’s report at Borivali police station.

Two days later, Vasani discovered that a bag containing Rs 45 lakh in cash was missing from their cupboard. Reviewing the housing society's CCTV footage, the family spotted Anuradha leaving the building carrying the same bag.

Based on the footage and technical surveillance, police located and arrested both accused. During questioning, Anuradha confessed to the theft, officials said. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount, and further investigation is in progress.

