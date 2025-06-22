Woman pilot alleges sexual harassment during Uber ride in Mumbai, three booked A 28-year-old woman pilot in Mumbai was allegedly sexually harassed during a late-night Uber ride from south Mumbai to Ghatkopar. She told police that the driver deviated from the route and allowed two men to board the cab, one of whom sat beside her and touched her inappropriately.

Mumbai:

A 28-year-old woman pilot was allegedly sexually harassed during a late-night Uber ride in Mumbai, prompting police to register a case against the cab driver and two unidentified men, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place around 11:15 pm on Thursday, when the woman was returning to her home in Ghatkopar from a dinner outing in south Mumbai. Her husband, a Navy officer currently living in a naval residential complex due to a lack of official housing, had booked the cab for her.

According to the woman's police complaint, about 25 minutes into the journey, the cab driver changed the route and picked up two male passengers. One of the men sat beside her in the backseat and allegedly touched her inappropriately. When she protested, he threatened her, while the driver reportedly remained silent and did not intervene.

The woman told police that the two men fled on spotting a police check post further down the road. Though she reached home safely, the driver offered no explanation when asked why he had allowed the men into the vehicle.

The following morning, the woman and her husband approached Ghatkopar police and lodged a complaint. An FIR has been registered under sections 75(1) (sexual harassment), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A probe into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)