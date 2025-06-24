Maharashtra: Class 12 girl beaten to death by father for scoring low marks in NEET mock test, arrested Police said Sadhana suffered head injuries in the assault and was rushed to Ushakal Hospital in Sangli, but she died before she could get treatment.

Sadhna Bhonsle, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra's Sangli, was beaten to death by her father for scoring low marks in a mock test.

The accused, identified as Dhondiram Bhagwan Bhosale, a 50-year-old principal of a private educational institution, was arrested and remanded to police custody for committing the crime.

Sadhna was preparing for pre-medical test

Sadhna was preparing for pre-medical test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, and was taking mock tests for it. She scored low marks in her practice tests, which made her father angry and in his anger, he thrashed his daughter repeatedly with a stick. Then the Class 12 student was seriously injured due to the beating, and she died in a hospital on Friday.

Police said Sadhana suffered head injuries in the assault and was rushed to Ushakal Hospital in Sangli, but she died before she could get treatment.

Giving details, police said the girl's mother had filed a complaint at the police station on June 22, stating that her husband had beaten her up due to low marks, resulting in her death at the hospital.

Accused father arrested, sent to police custody

Police added that the accused father has been arrested and is in police custody till June 24 and the case is under investigation.

The victim’s mother told police that her daughter had scored 95 per cent in her Class 10 exams and aspired to become a doctor and the whole family's hopes were pinned on her clearing NEET, and the alleged assault followed her disappointing marks in an initial test.

Soon after performing her daughter's last rites, her mother Preeti approached the police and filed a formal complaint against her husband. Based on the complaint, a case was filed against Dhondiram Bhosale under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

