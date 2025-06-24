Heartbreaking: Elderly couple assaulted by sons, thrown out of home in Maharashtra's Palghar Victims, who are in their 70s, were allegedly repeatedly assaulted by their two sons and thrown out of their home in the Patil Ali area of Vasai.

Palghar:

In a shocking and disgraceful incident, a septuagenarian couple was allegedly assaulted by their two sons and forcibly thrown out of their home in Palghar district of Maharashtra, said police.

The police have registered a case against the two sons and their wives under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

Elderly couple were repeated assaulted by their sons

He said that the elderly couple, both in their 70s, were allegedly subjected to repeated assaults by their two sons and ultimately thrown out of their home in the Patil Ali area of Vasai on June 16.

With no place to go, the couple was given temporary shelter by a volunteer from a local NGO. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the case is currently under investigation, the official added.

60-year-old cancer-stricken woman was dumped in garbage by grandson

Earlier on Saturday morning, Mumbai Police received a disturbing call about an elderly woman spotted near a garbage heap in Aarey Colony’s Unit No. 32. Arriving swiftly, they found 60-year-old Yashoda Gaikwad dressed in a pink nightdress and grey petticoat, weak and wounded, unable to move. Her frail voice barely audible, she whispered to the officers: "My grandson left me here."

Yashoda’s face bore severe untreated wounds, later identified as ulcerative lesions—possibly signs of skin cancer. Her eyes told a story of deep pain, abandonment, and despair.

