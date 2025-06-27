20-year-old student alleges sexual assault inside IIT Madras campus As per the intern's complaint, the incident took place on Wednesday evening while she was walking alone on the campus. She alleged that the accused threatened her with a stick, intimidated her, and then sexually assaulted her.

Chennai:

A 20-year-old female student interning at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has alleged sexual assault within the campus premises. The incident occurred while the student was walking alone within the campus premises, and it reportedly took place on the night of June 25, prompting swift action by campus security and local police.

Accused identified as food court employee

The accused is an employee at one of the food courts on the IIT Madras campus. Following the victim’s complaint, he was taken into custody by the police.

Assault allegedly carried out under threat

According to the complaint filed by the intern, the assault occurred on Wednesday evening while she was walking within the campus premises. She stated that he allegedly threatened her with a stick, intimidated her, and proceeded to sexually assault her. Acting swiftly, the student alerted a nearby security guard, who informed the authorities.

Immediate response from campus security

The victim immediately reported the incident to a campus security guard, which led to prompt intervention. The police were informed, and based on the woman’s formal complaint, the accused was arrested and placed in custody.

The Chennai Police promptly arrested the accused, who is a guest worker employed at an on-campus eatery. He is currently in police custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

Investigation underway

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently ongoing. The campus administration is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure due process and maintain campus safety.

A female law student in West Bengal's Kolkata, was allegedly gang-raped inside her college premises in the Kasba area on June 25. The alleged assault involved three accused individuals- a former student and two current staff members of the college.

The accused have been identified as-

Manojit Mishra (31) – Former student Zaib Ahmed (19) – College staff Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) – College staff

All three were produced before a court in Alipore on Friday (June 27) and have been remanded to police custody until July 1.

Political controversy erupts over women’s safety

The incident has ignited a political storm in the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its handling of women’s safety.

In an official statement, BJP said, “Rapes have become a daily horror, and the state machinery continues to fail its daughters. Enough is enough. BJP will not stay silent. We will fight tooth and nail to end this rape culture that has flourished under TMC’s rule.”

The state government is yet to respond publicly to the allegations.