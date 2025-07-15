Bengaluru: Two college lecturers, their friend, arrested for sexually assaulting student repeatedly Three men, including two lecturers from a private college in Bengaluru, have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student on multiple occasions. The accused lured the victim to the city under the pretext of academic help, then used blackmail and threats to repeatedly abuse her.

Bengaluru:

In a sickening case of crime, three men, including two lecturers at a private college in Bengaluru, have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student on multiple occasions after luring her to the city under false pretences. The arrests followed a complaint filed by the victim with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission.

The accused have been identified as Narendra, a Physics lecturer; Sandeep, a Biology lecturer; and their associate, Anup. According to the police, the abuse began when Narendra invited the student to Bengaluru under the pretext of sharing academic materials. He allegedly assaulted her at a friend’s residence.

Subsequently, Sandeep is reported to have used a video recording of the initial incident to blackmail the student and sexually assault her again. The third accused, Anup, is said to have threatened the victim with claims of possessing CCTV footage showing her visiting his room, before allegedly assaulting her as well.

Case reported after victim informs parents

Though the incidents reportedly occurred over a month ago, the matter came to light only after the student confided in her family. The family then approached the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, which directed the Marathahalli Police to take action. Following this, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered, and all three accused were taken into custody.

Police confirm arrests, investigation ongoing

Joint Commissioner of Police (East Division) Ramesh Banoth said, “The case was registered on July 5. Based on the complaint received via the Women’s Commission, we recorded the victim’s statement and arrested the three accused. A detailed investigation is underway.”

