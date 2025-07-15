Mumbai shocker: Two teenagers stripped, forced into sexual act over money dispute; one arrested Two teenage boys, including a minor, were allegedly abducted and forced to perform oral sex by four men in Mumbai over a financial dispute, police said. The accused, reportedly angadia (courier) workers, had lent money to the victims and later accused them of theft.

Mumbai:

In a shocking crime, two teenage boys, one of them a minor, were allegedly abducted, stripped, and forced to perform a sexual act by four men in Mumbai over a financial dispute, police said on Tuesday. One of the accused has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the others.

According to police, the incident occurred two weeks ago. The accused, who are engaged in the angadia (courier) business, had allegedly lent money to the teenagers and later accused them of theft. The two victims were then forcibly taken, physically assaulted, and confined to a room, where they were stripped and coerced into engaging in oral sex. The act was filmed by the accused, who threatened to circulate the video on social media unless the victims repaid the money.

Victims confined and filmed under duress

Case filed under POCSO and BNS

Based on the victims’ complaint, an FIR was registered at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “One of the accused has been arrested. Search teams have been deployed to apprehend the other three,” a senior police official said.

Minor sent to children’s home; police verifying claims

One of the victims, who is a minor, has a previous theft case registered against him with the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP). He has been placed in a children’s home in Kurla. Police said they are verifying the details of the complaint and continuing with the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)