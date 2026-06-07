Meat, fish shops to be relocated outside Varanasi | Check guidelines here

Varanasi:

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has decided to shift meat, poultry and fish markets outside the city limits. The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the municipal corporation and is expected to be implemented in phases. Officials said the move is aimed at improving the experience of the growing number of devotees visiting the holy city every year.

Shops to be relocated beyond city boundaries

According to the decision taken in the municipal corporation meeting, meat and fish shops operating within the city will eventually be relocated outside the urban limits. The proposal has been under discussion for some time. Last year, councillor Gulshan Ali had raised the issue in the municipal corporation house and demanded that such businesses be shifted outside the city.

At the time, he argued that traders suffer losses every year during the holy month of Shravan, when many meat shops remain closed for extended periods due to religious sentiments and reduced demand.

The decision comes at a time when Varanasi is witnessing a massive increase in the number of pilgrims and tourists. Since the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in December 2021, the city has seen an unprecedented rise in visitors. According to official figures, nearly 29.8 crore devotees have visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple since the corridor opened.

Even during the summer season, more than one crore devotees reportedly visited the temple over the past two months. Municipal officials believe that the presence of raw meat and fish shops in the narrow lanes of the city does not align with the experience expected by many pilgrims visiting the sacred site.

Relocation likely before Navratri

The municipal corporation is reportedly aiming to complete the relocation process before the Navratri festival season.

Officials are expected to hold further discussions with traders and other stakeholders regarding the implementation of the plan, including identifying suitable locations outside the city for the businesses to operate.

The proposal is likely to spark debate among traders and residents, but civic authorities maintain that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the city's changing needs and the increasing flow of pilgrims to Varanasi.