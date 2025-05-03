Meat and liquor shops to shut on Ayodhya's Ram Path, traders seek relocation The decision was made due to the religious significance of the area. The move has drawn concern from the city's trade association, which has called for alternative locations to be arranged for the affected shopkeepers before the resolution is enforced.

Ayodhya:

At least nine meat shops and 13 liquor outlets located along the Ram Path leading to Ayodhya and the Ram temple are facing permanent shutting following a resolution passed by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation on banning sale of meat and liquor on the stretch.

The 13 kilometer-long Ram Path, developed over the past year, stretches from Sadatganj to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. It has seen major redevelopment, including widening of thee road and beautification.

The road connects to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, which leads to the Ram temple, and the Bhakti Path, linking Shringar Ghat to Hanuman Garhi.

On Thursday, the executive committee of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation unanimously approved a resolution banning liquor and meat shops along the route. Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi stated that the ban was in line with the religious importance of the area.

"Ram Path bears the name of Lord Ram and holds spiritual dignity. Allowing liquor and meat sales along this stretch does not align with its sanctity," he said. He also confirmed that the resolution had the full support of the committee members.

In addition to this, the mayor announced a ban on advertisements of cigarettes, bidis, gutkha and innerwear within Ayodhya Dham, the area surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Tripathi said that promoting such products in this sacred area is not appropriate. He noted that liquor and meat sales are already banned in Ayodhya Dham and this new resolution extends the restriction to Ram Path. The ban on liquor sales has been formally communicated to the Ayodhya District Magistrate for implementation. As for meat shops, a letter will be sent to the relevant department for further action.

District Excise Officer Suresh Chandra Mishra confirmed awareness of the resolution but stated that the department has not yet received an official proposal. Once it is received, it will be sent to the state government for a final decision.