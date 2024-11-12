Mathura: Massive fire breaks out after blast at Indian Oil refinery, several injured, explosion heard 1km away

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant development, a massive fire broke out at the Indian Oil refinery in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. According to the information released, the incident occurred while restarting the Atmospheric Vacuum Unit (AVU) of the refinery, leading to a sudden fire. An official stated that around ten people were injured in the incident and were admitted to the hospital. Their condition is said to be critical.

About the incident

Officials stated that the massive blast occurred in Mathura's refinery plant late Tuesday evening. It was told that the ABU plant of this refinery was shut down for 40 days. However, it was restarted today itself, but the blast reportedly happened due to the furnace bursting.

A few of the eyewitnesses who spoke of the incident said the blast had been heard for 1 km. Several of the videos of the incident have also surfaced. It is being told that work was going on in the plant.

Meanwhile, police have also reached the spot and are investigating the reason behind the blast. At present, no official statement has come from the refinery management.

CM Yogi takes stock of the situation.

Further, in the aftermath of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation and urged authorities to expedite the relief work. In a statement released, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister urged the authorities to immediately send the injured to the hospital and directed them to provide the injured with the proper treatment. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.