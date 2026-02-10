Mathura family deaths take chilling turn: Man allegedly killed wife and children before ending life A fresh twist has emerged in the case involving the deaths of five people in Mathura. While the incident was initially reported as a case of mass suicide, investigators have now uncovered new findings that point to a different angle in the case.

A shocking case from Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh has taken a grim turn, with police now suspecting a murder–suicide rather than mass suicide in the deaths of five members of a family. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning in Khapparpur village under the Mahavan police station area, where the bodies of a couple and their three minor children were found inside their house.

The deceased were identified as Manish Jatav (35), his wife Seema (32), their daughters Honey (5) and Priyanshi (4), and their two-year-old son Pankaj.

Initial reports suggested that all five family members had died by suicide. However, the investigation has since revealed that Manish allegedly strangled his three children, struck his wife on the head with an object, and then ended his own life by electrocution.

Police have also recovered a video recorded by Manish on his mobile phone shortly before his death. In the video, he is seen stating that he was committing suicide and that no one should be held responsible for this. A similar message was also found written on the wall of the room, along with a handwritten note repeating the same statement.

Senior officials, including ADG Anupam Kulshrestha, District Magistrate CP Singh, and SSP Shlok Kumar, visited the spot. Officials said Manish had reportedly been involved in occult practices for the past three years and had recently sold land worth around Rs 12.5 lakh, though it is not yet clear whether these factors are linked to the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene. Police said the exact sequence of events and motive will be confirmed after the post-mortem and forensic reports are received. The investigation is ongoing.

