Man swept into air with tin shed in Bareilly as massive storm wreaks havoc in Uttar Pradesh | Watch video

Bareilly:

Severe weather conditions have caused widespread devastation across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. At least 70 people have reportedly lost their lives due to storms, lightning strikes, and heavy rainfall across the state. A large number of people have also been injured. Heavy destruction has been reported from districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Fatehpur, and Sonbhadra.

Amid the devastation, a shocking video from Bareilly has surfaced on social media. The video allegedly shows a man being swept into the air along with a tin shed during a powerful storm.

Here's the video | WATCH

The man has reportedly been identified as Nanhe. He sustained injuries after falling to the ground. The incident is said to have taken place in Bamiyana village under the Bhamora police station area of Bareilly district.

The video has triggered widespread discussion on social media as visuals of the storm's intensity continue to circulate online.

89 deaths reported so far

The powerful storms caused trees, walls, and electric poles to collapse in several districts. Authorities said at least 89 people have died in weather-related incidents across the state so far.

The administration has launched relief and rescue operations on a war footing, while injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure compensation is provided to victims within 24 hours. He also instructed District Magistrates to remain on the ground and personally supervise relief operations in affected areas.

The Chief Minister's Office is continuously monitoring the situation in every district, and officials have been directed to complete relief and rescue work within 24 hours and ensure timely assistance reaches all victims.

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