Man dies by suicide after killing girlfriend at homestay in Ayodhya, police break door to retrieve bodies The bodies of a young couple were found under suspicious circumstances in a room at the Gauri Shankar Palace Hotel in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya:

A young couple was found dead with bullet wounds at a homestay in Kotwali area of Ayodhya, a senior police officer said on Monday. The bodies were recovered under suspicious circumstances on Sunday from room number 103 of the Gauri Shankar Palace Hotel, located on the Devkali bypass of the Ranopali outpost area of Ayodhya Kotwali.

According to the police, the young man, identified as Ayush Kumar, a resident of Deoria, shot his girlfriend and then killed himself. Both died on the spot. The room was locked from the inside, when the police arrived. Bllet wounds were found on the heads of both the young man and the woman.

Police break door to retrieve bodies

According to police, the couple had checked into the hotel recently and did not respond to repeated knocks on the door by hotel staff, prompting them to inform authorities. When police arrived and forced open the door, they discovered both bodies lying with bullet wounds.

Preliminary investigation suggests a case of suicide, but officials are not ruling out other possibilities and have ordered a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A suicide note has not been recovered from the hotel room.

What did the police say?

Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakrapani Tripathi said, "On the evening of 13th July, information was received at Kotwali Ayodhya that a young man and woman staying in a homestay named Gauri Shankar Palace were not responding despite repeated knocking on the door. On this information, Ayodhya police, forensic team and other senior officers immediately reached the spot."

"In the presence of independent witnesses, the door was broken in front of the camera recording. Both the young man and the woman were found dead inside, and a pistol was found there, and there were bullet marks on the bodies of both."

The SP further said a pistol was also seized from their room, and investigations are on. The other necessary legal action will be taken after the post-mortem of the bodies.

Earlier in March, a newlywed couple was found dead in their bedroom in the Cantonment area here. While the woman was found dead on the bed, her husband was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

