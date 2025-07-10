At least four workers sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a chemical factory located in Noida Sector 8 on Thursday. The incident caused panic in the area as thick plumes of smoke rose from the factory premises. As soon as the blaze was reported, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control after a swift and coordinated effort by the fire brigade, as per officials. Police also reached the spot and shifted the injured workers to a nearby hospital for treatment.
- Four workers sustain injuries as fire breaks out at chemical factory in Noida
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire was brought under control after a swift and coordinated effort by the fire brigade, as per officials.
Noida:
