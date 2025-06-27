Massive fire breaks out at factory in Noida's Sector 2, plume of smoke visible from far away | VIDEO The blaze erupted in a factory located in Sector 2 of Noida. Several people shared videos of the smoke emanating visible from kilometers away.

Noida:

A massive fire broke out in Sector 2 of Noida on Friday morning, with a thick plume of smoke visible to residents living in nearby sectors. As per preliminary information, several fire tenders were rushed to the site and dousing operations are underway. The fire broke out at around 5.30 am and rapidly engulfed the factory due to inflammable substances stores inside.

No casualties have been reported in the fire incident yet, and the cause of the blaze is still being ascertained. Several people took to social media to share visuals of the fire from the nearby areas.

The Noida Police said the fire broke out at Shyam Paints Industries, a chemical company located at D-93, Sector 2, under the jurisdiction of Phase One police station.

20 fire tenders are present at the site, along with local police personnel. There have been no reports of any casualties so far. Efforts are currently underway to control and extinguish the fire, police said. People have been advised to not got anywhere near the factory.

Noida lies in the National Capital Region (NCR) and shares its border with Delhi, the national capital.