Wanted sharp shooter of Sanjeev Jeeva gang, accused in multiple murders, killed in UP encounter During the operation, Shahrukh opened fire, prompting retaliation from the police in which he sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

Noida:

In a major breakthrough, the Meerut unit of the Special Task Force (STF) neutralised Shahrukh Pathan, a sharp shooter of the Sanjeev Jeeva gang, during an encounter in the Chapar area of Muzaffarnagar district on Monday.

Acting on a specific tip-off about Shahrukh’s presence in the area, the STF cordoned off the region and attempted to apprehend him. During the operation, Shahrukh opened fire, prompting retaliation from the police in which he sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

History of violence and crime

Shahrukh, son of Zarif and a resident of Khalapar in Muzaffarnagar, had a long and violent criminal record. He entered the world of crime in 2015 and made headlines after murdering Asif Zayda while the latter was in police custody at Muzaffarnagar railway station.

After his arrest and incarceration, he reportedly came into contact with notorious gangsters Sanjeev Jeeva and Mukhtar Ansari, beginning his association with their criminal network.

Bounty of Rs 50,000 placed on his head

In 2016, he escaped from police custody in Civil Lines, Muzaffarnagar. During his time as an absconder, he killed a blanket trader named Goldie in Haridwar in 2017, allegedly on the instructions of Sanjeev Jeeva.

That same year, he was also accused of murdering Asif Zayda's father, who was a witness in his son's murder case. Following these killings, a Rs 50,000 bounty was placed on his head. After being re-arrested, Shahrukh was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Goldie murder case along with Sanjeev Jeeva. However, he was later released on bail.

Despite his prior convictions, Shahrukh continued to intimidate and threaten witnesses in the murder cases against him. Approximately six months ago, he was accused in a fresh case of attempted murder and criminal intimidation in Sambhal district, where he had been absconding again.

Weapons and items recovered

The STF recovered the several arms and ammunition from the encounter site including a 30 mm Beretta pistol, a 32 mm ordinance revolver, a 9 mm country-made pistol, a white Brezza car without a number plate, seven live 9 mm cartridges, 10 live 32 mm cartridges, 46 live 30 mm cartridges and six empty 32 mm cartridge shells

Shahrukh’s rap sheet includes multiple serious charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, the Gangsters Act, and the Gunda Act.

Cases are registered against him in Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar, and Sambhal across a range of offences, including, murder, criminal conspiracy, extortion, gang-related offences, unlawful possession of firearms (Arms Act), attempted murder and threatening witnesses and obstructing justice.