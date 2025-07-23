UP man alleges Changur Baba threatened daughters to force 'religious conversion', probe underway Officials say Chhangur Baba is suspected of coordinating forced conversions across different communities and even maintaining a “rate list” to facilitate these activities. He was arrested earlier this month by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad for his alleged involvement in this conversion racket.

Bhadohi:

A man from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has accused Jamaluddin alias Changur Baba of threatening to kill his two daughters in an alleged attempt to force him into converting to Islam. In his complaint to Additional Director General of Police Piyush Mordia, 35-year-old Jyotirgmay Rai claimed he was first "brainwashed" and then threatened by Changur Baba, a resident of Balrampur, who is already under investigation for mass conversion activities.

Conversion racket and rate list alleged

According to officials, Chhangur Baba is suspected of orchestrating conversions across communities and reportedly kept a “rate list” for these activities. He was arrested earlier this month by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with the alleged religious conversion racket.

Marriage controversy and escalating pressure

Rai stated that he married a woman named Ishita in an Arya Samaj ceremony, later discovering her real name was Afreen, and that she belonged to a Muslim family. Tensions reportedly rose after the birth of their second daughter in March 2024, when Afreen’s family allegedly began pressuring Rai to convert.

In November 2024, Afreen allegedly left for Lucknow with the daughters. When Rai followed, he claims he was threatened by Changur Baba and forced to consider conversion while his daughters were held at knifepoint.

Legal action and ongoing investigation

Rai worked in Lucknow from December 2024 to April 2025 but eventually returned to Bhadohi without converting. He has since filed a petition in the high court seeking custody of his daughters. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Mangalik confirmed that a police team has been deployed and that a detailed investigation is currently underway into the serious allegations.